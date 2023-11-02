SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of robbers who carried out a San Francisco home invasion is still at-large one month later. The violent robbery happened just after 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Santos Street on October 2.

Police said four thieves armed with firearms broke into the house and assaulted a victim. The group stole “numerous items from the house, as well as two vehicles,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.