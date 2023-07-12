SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While still astronomically high, typical home values in San Francisco are no longer the highest in the nation, according to a new report from Zillow. At $1,128,205, home prices in SF are actually down significantly from last year, when they were 7.7% higher.

Zillow’s report cites a combination of low inventory and higher mortgage rates for increasing market competition in SF.

With home values down from last year, some potential sellers have also decided to hold off on making any moves for now. This is further exasperating the low inventory conditions in SF, Zillow said.

Compared to last year, there are 37% fewer new listings and total inventory is down 32% from last year. Looking further back, total inventory is 33% below what it was in 2019, before the pandemic.

Newly pending sales are also down, falling 5.7% month-over-month and 4%, compared to this time last year.

SF prices still remain far and away higher than the typical U.S. home value, which breached $350,000 for the first time, according to Zillow. While typical home prices in San Franciso remain high, they are no longer the highest in the country.

That distinction now belongs to another Bay Area city — San Jose, where Zillow’s home value index for June came in at $1,460,735.

In terms of rental costs, San Francisco also dropped a spot, with San Diego overtaking the City by the Bay as the third-most expensive place to rent in the U.S.