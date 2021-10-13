San Francisco homeless man dies after being set on fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that killed a homeless man in the city’s Mission neighborhood.

Officers responded to an incident on October 8, at around 5:00 a.m. near 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue and found a 43-year-old man being treated by paramedics.

The victim told police that he was asleep in his sleeping bag when he awoke to it on fire.

The victim sustained injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On October 9 the victim died with officials deeming the incident a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.