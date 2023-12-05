SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman who was found dead in a Presidio Heights apartment last week has been identified as 27-year-old San Francisco resident, Kimberly Wong. Wong was found dead during a well-being check at an apartment on the 3200 block of Clay Street.

Her identity was confirmed by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. The incident is suspected to be a case of domestic violence, according to a tweet from San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the district where the victim was found.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends,” Stefani said on X, formerly Twitter.

KRON On is streaming live news now

No further details are available at this time.