San Francisco hospital asks for help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient found earlier this week who is currently in the hospital’s care.

The man was found around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Third and Harrison streets.

The hospital has released a photo of the patient, described as being a Black man about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with two tattoos and a stubbly mustache and beard.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call (628) 206-8063 or to email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

