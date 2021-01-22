San Francisco hospital reports 6 COVID-19 deaths

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco hospital reported six COVID-19 deaths amid the latest surge in cases.

Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco says the latest state-wide surge resulted in the deaths of six residents between Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021.

Laguna Honda is the largest publicly run skilled nursing facility in the United States and serves San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents.

The hospital says it is responded to the surge in cases with increased testing, increased PPE and robust vaccination rollout.

“We are not yet on the other side of this surge, but we are seeing promising signs including a decrease in new cases and many resident recoveries,” a statement from the hospital read. “The Laguna Honda staff continue to do a remarkable job keeping the residents of Laguna Honda safe by slowing the spread of the virus and mitigating its impacts.”