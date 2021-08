SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient in critical condition.

The man was admitted on July 31 and is approximately 50-years-old, with little to no hair and a gray goatee. He is 5-foot-3-inces tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds.

Anyone who knows his identity is told to contact ZSFG Sheriffs Department at 628-206-8063.