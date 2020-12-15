San Francisco hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Zuckerberg Hospital in San Francisco is one of the first to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers.

The plan is to begin offering those vital frontline workers the vaccine starting at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

With 2,000 doses now on hand, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 will be offered to those frontline workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

It couldn’t come at a more critical time. Dr. Colfax, San Francisco’s Public Health Officer warns the virus continues to ravage San Francisco and the region with soaring positivity rates shrinking available ICU beds.

“We are still struggling a great deal,” Dr. Colfax said.

Alameda County also giving a lifeline to its vital healthcare staff, vaccinations scheduled to rollout Tuesday as well.

“We have been planning this for months,” Lisa Shilling said.

Lisa Shilling with Stanford Medical Center. She explains their doses arrive Friday.

“When it arrives, we get it into storage, then set up atrium and invite people based on priority, we expect 3900 to be vaccinated,” Shilling said.

She also explains, the first group will get an appointment to show up for the second dosage to complete the vaccination protocol.

Although a historic moment in modern-day medicine, she adds the undertaking is significant and will be an elaborate process.

“We have 30,000 in our medical system, only 4 this round,” Shilling said.

As for when the general public may expect to get their shot?

“That will probably be in April, so we need to get critical workers first so we can get to those in the community,” Shilling said.

Marin County is tentatively getting their vaccines on Wednesday, around 2,000, and in Sonoma County about the same time with a total of 4,875, according to the health officer.