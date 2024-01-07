(KRON) – The San Francisco Ritz Carlton kicks off 2024 with a slate of new guest experiences.

This new year tied to weddings and upcoming conferences is all happening in the city by the Bay Area.

Ritz Carlton Director of Sales and Marketing Ritz Carlton San Francisco Aimee King tells KRON4 the hotel is anticipating a rush of tourism, “We are just coming off one of the best holiday seasons. As well as the city was host to the world leaders for the APEC conference in November, which showcased really what we can do as a city. We have exciting events happening in the coming year and the future years, so our future is bright. San Francisco is coming back.”

San Francisco Ritz Carlton debuts new items on its menu featuring fresh ingredients sourced from local farms and vendors. The hotel’s new menu also consists of a cocktail list inspired by San Francisco sites.

The hotel is already taking reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner.