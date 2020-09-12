San Francisco hotels allowed to reopen to tourists on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Starting on Monday, San Francisco is allowing several businesses to open indoors.

That includes hotel rooms for tourists, a big deal for the overall economic health of the city.

Hotel rooms have taken out things like magazines and newspapers and there’s no more slippers or bathrooms. Even the mini bar is gone and there’s no more room service. All of this in order to make the rooms easier to clean and the guests safer.

So the whole idea is once you check into the room you know it’s been sanitized and it’s been disinfected to the highest standard possible and we’re trying to reduce the amount of interactions that you have inside the room with room service mini bar attendance or anything like that we removed all those opportunities so that guests feel very safe.

Once you’re checked in and they know the room has been cleaned before they got here they are pretty much the only person in that room until they check out.

This hotel has been open almost the entire pandemic, first putting up first responders for the city, now they’re rooms are open for essential travelers and people evacuated from the fire zones.

But it’s estimated that about 50% of the city’s hotels have closed during the pandemic. And this is a huge impact not just on the thousands of workers that have been laid off or furloughed but also the businesses that rely on tourism.

It’s gonna be a slow recovery and we understand that but having the ability to be able to welcome guests in our hotels the same way the rest of the state of california is is important to our industry and I think as people realize when people come into the city they are helping the person that’s working in the hotel they are helping the small business owners around the hotels all that as people start to travel and come into our city it’s just really important to remember and we would think people that are.

In terms of that slow recovery the hotel industry is expecting people driving in from around the state, and locals indulging in staycations.

The Mark Hopkins for example is planning to operate about at a 40% capacity for now, since conventions, large events are not back — not to mention international tourism.

