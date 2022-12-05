SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The number of people displaced after a house fire in San Francisco Sunday night was revised upward to four by the San Francisco Fire Department, which had initially reported two people as displaced.

The fire damaged a house at 870 Hampshire St. and caused one injury. That person is expected to recover, according to a statement from the fire department. The fire was contained just after midnight Monday. The cause remains under investigation. The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross of Northern California Coastal Region.

