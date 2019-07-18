Retail bags in San Francisco could go up to 25 cents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shopping in San Francisco could get a bit more expensive.

The price of bags at retail stores in the city is going up.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an ordinance that will raise the price by 15 cents.

Add that to the existing 10 cents per bag in the state of California and it will now cost 25 cents every time you don’t bring your own bag while shopping.

The ordinance also requires produce bags to be compostable or made from recycled paper.

This is all to help reduce waste.

If approved by Mayor London Breed, the price increase will go into effect on July 1, 2020.