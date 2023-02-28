SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People are leaving San Francisco.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, in fact, people have been leaving metro areas in general in favor of larger properties in which to work from home. But San Francisco has topped the list for largest net outflow of homebuyers, along with other expensive coastal cities, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin.

Data shows that in January, a total of 30,200 people looking to leave San Francisco. This is down from January 2022, which saw 41,500 homebuyers looking to leave.

Where are all of these San Franciscans going? A large majority of them are moving east to Sacramento or north to Seattle, according to Redfin data.

Rank Metro* Net Outflow, Jan. 2023 Net Outflow, Jan. 2022 Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 30,200 41,500 26% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 Los Angeles, CA 20,100 31,000 18% Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas, NV 3 New York, NY 19,800 19,700 27% Miami, FL Miami, FL 4 Washington, D.C. 14,900 15,200 18% Miami, FL Miami, FL 5 Chicago, IL 7,900 6,400 18% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL 6 Boston, MA 5,600 9,400 20% Portland, ME Portland, ME 7 Seattle, WA 3,400 19,000 19% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ 8 Denver, CO 3,300 3,400 33% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Hartford, CT 2,400 600 74% Boston, MA Boston, MA 10 Detroit, MI 1,400 250 25% Grand Rapids, MI Grand Rapids, MI

But many are also flocking to coastal Florida, potentially due to larger, cheaper real estate, a warmer climate and lower taxes. The most popular destination is Miami, according to Redfin data.

The southern Florida city saw a net influx of 7,200 homebuyers in January. This is also down from January 2022, which saw 11,400 homebuyers looking to move. Most of the migrants were looking from New York, according to Redfin data.

“A lot of buyers have flocked into coastal Florida from out of town over the last several months,” said Elena Fleck, a Redfin agent in the Miami metro area, in the study. “Buyers moving in from places like New York and San Francisco are helping the local market recover from last fall’s housing downturn.”

Rank Metro* Net Inflow, Jan. 2023 Net Inflow, Jan. 2022 Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Miami, FL 7,200 11,400 New York, NY New York, NY 2 Sacramento, CA 6,200 7,200 San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL 3 Las Vegas, NV 5,700 6,900 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 4 Phoenix, AZ 5,500 9,900 Seattle, WA Seattle, WA 5 Tampa, FL 5,200 7,500 New York, NY New York, NY 6 Dallas, TX 4,400 7,300 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 7 Cape Coral, FL 4,200 5,500 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 8 Orlando, FL 3,800 1,700 New York, NY New York, NY 9 North Port-Sarasota, FL 3,800 5,300 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 10 Houston, TX 3,700 2,900 New York, NY New York, NY

Four other Florida cities made the top 10 most popular moving destinations behind Miami including Tampa, Cape Coral, Orlando and Sarasota, as well as two metros in Texas and one in Nevada, all states that have no state income tax.

Redfin’s data is based off of more than 2 million Redfin users who viewed for-sale homes online across more than 100 metro areas from November 2022 to January 2023. A Redfin.com user counts as a migrant if they viewed at least 10 for-sale homes in the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their home metro area.