SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — How bad is driving in San Francisco? According to a new study, it’s the eighth worst city in the United States when it comes to driving. The study, published by traffic app company getcircuit.com, explored 80 U.S. cities.

The survey gathered data from various sources and analyzed factors like traffic, fuel costs, and safety data. The City by the Bay placed eighth overall, behind New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

Top 10 worst cities for driving

Here’s a look at the top 10 worst cities for driving, according to getcircuit.com:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Washington D.C. Houston, TX Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA Honolulu, HI Dallas, TX

But while San Francisco placed eighth overall, it was in the top three when it comes to hours spent in rush hour traffic every year, coming in behind only NYC and Washington D.C. According to the study, San Francisco drivers spend an average of 184 hours a year stuck in rush hour traffic. That’s roughly the equivalent of one week.

Study methodology

To conduct the study, getcircuit said it crunched data from the TomTom 2022 Traffic Index, INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard and the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting Systems.

Variables analyzed included:

2022 time spent in rush hour per year

2022 time spent in traffic congestion per year

2022 money spent on fuel due to congestion per year

2022 last mile speed (speed at which a driver can expect to travel one mile into the central business district during peak hours)

2021 fatal car accidents

In addition to placing eighth overall and third when it comes to rush hour traffic, SF was ranked sixth for time in congestion, ninth for fuel price rank, sixth for last mile speed, and 55th for fatal crashes.