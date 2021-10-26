(NewsNation Now) — It’s the spookiest time of the year, which means trick-or-treating, costumes and haunted houses. But where is the best place in the country to celebrate the haunted holiday?

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 21 key metrics ranging from costume stores per capita to the share of potential trick-or-treat spots.

Does your home top the spooktacular list?

The top five best places to go for Halloween are:

New York City Los Angeles Las Vegas Miami San Francisco

New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta and New Orleans were tied for first for the most costume stores per capita. New York and Las Vegas also took home top honors for the most candy and costume stores per capita. Santa Ana, California, had the highest number of potential trick-or-treat stops.

The worst places to go for Halloween (ranked 96 to 100) are:

Detroit

Baton Rouge

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Memphis

Birmingham, Alabama

Memphis, Birmingham and Detroit all had some of the highest crime rates out of the 100 cities ranked. Detroit and Birmingham also ranked in the bottom for the lowest percentage of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Still want to celebrate Halloween without breaking the bank? Nichole Huff, assistant professor of family sciences at the University of Kentucky weighed in.

“When brainstorming Halloween costumes, consider reusing items you already own before purchasing something new. Oftentimes children have dress-up clothes at home that can be repurposed for Halloween,

said Huff. “Parents or grandparents may have items that can be reused or restyled to create Halloween costumes as well. The most creative and unique costumes are typically homemade instead of from a boxed retailer.”