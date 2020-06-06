San Francisco issues guidelines for safer social interactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Despite shelter orders, the idea of only having contact with people in your household, has been difficult for many. San Francisco’s public health department is now issuing guidelines so those who do choose to get together are as safe as possible.

“We recognize it’s been months now and the shelter in place order has been a remarkable intervention to slow the spread of the virus,” San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said. but lets be real, we see people engaging and interacting.”

During an online chat Friday afternoon, Dr. Colfax announced guidelines for safer social interactions. He says the first step is to weigh the benefits with the risks.

“Do you have any of the health conditions that put you at higher risk for COVID-19?” he said. “And what about the person you are planning to see?”

If you and your friends don’t fall into these categories, and you do decide to meet up, Colfax advised do it outdoors, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and don’t go if you get sick.

“So the goal is if people do choose to engage with family members outside their household or friends in small groups here is the common sense measure you can take to reduce the risk of transmission,” he said.

The health director says the best way to slow the spread of the virus remains staying home, but if you do want to get out and see family and friends, these guidelines will help you do it as safely as possible.

