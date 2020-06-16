San Francisco issues more than 350 outdoor dining permits

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Council of District Merchants says 40-percent of businesses reported a 100 percent drop in revenues during shelter in place.

When Mayor Breed decided to let restaurants open a few days early, owners jumped at the chance.

Over the weekend, restaurants in pretty much every district began outdoor dining.

From Fillmore to North Beach to the Castro and down to Bayview, restaurants set up tables and chairs outside, servers wore masks and many menus were touchless. ​

The San Francisco Council of District Merchants says more than 350 permits were issued for outdoor dining across the city and many more are still in the process of being approved.

“We have some amazing corridors, alleys and nooks in our commercial corridors that can all be used for outdoor dining,” said Vas Kiniris, Director of Business Development with the SF Council District of Merchants Associations. “Retailers can apply for these permits as well, they can bring clothing racks out onto the sidewalk if they choose. But right now, the biggest threat to our city and this economy is trust. Trust between customers and employees. We want our visitors and residents to know our streets are safe, clean and at the end of the day, we need to make sure the fun comes back into the city.”

There are several webinars for small business owners over the next week, leading up to small business week.

Any merchants looking for resources should head to sfsmallbusinessweek.com for a guidance.

Latest Stories: