San Francisco just days away from a car-free Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A week from today cars will no longer be able to travel up or down an area of Market Street in San Francisco.

Cars will be banned westbound from Steuart Street to Van Ness, and eastbound from 10th Street to Main Street.

It’s all part of the city’s efforts to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

However, cars will still be able to cross over Market Street.

Signs will be posted to warn drivers about the changes.

The changes go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 29.

