San Francisco kids treated to holiday shopping spree, thanks to Glide Memorial, Old Navy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 children had smiles on their faces Wednesday night thanks to a special event held in San Francisco.

Glide Memorial Church and Old Navy partnered for the 11th year in a row and gave kids a chance to go on a $100 shopping spree.

It’s a program that makes sure kids won’t go empty handed this holiday season.

The shopping spree took place at the Old Navy Store at 5th and Market Streets in San Francisco and children of all ages were able to participate.

A pair of hamburger slippers appeared to be one of the hottest items for the kids, but shirts, purses and shoes came in a close second.

Many of the kids were too excited to talk — and some chose to just show of their new gear.

A total of 160 kids benefited from the event, but some were too small to attend.