SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For years, landlords in Ingleside Heights rented storage units and windowless basements as homes for profit, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said.

Chiu announced Wednesday that the city won a lawsuit against two landlords who “profited off of renting illegal and unsafe units to immigrant tenants.”

Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos found that Naim Jamali and Sana Jamali, the owners of a 22-unit building at 333 Randolph Street, violated multiple laws by renting commercial and storage units to tenants.

“These landlords put profit over the safety of their tenants,” Chiu said. “That behavior is unacceptable and illegal.”

The property at 333 Randolph Street consists of four residential units and 18 commercial and basement storage units. The owners allowed at least 13 of the commercial spaces and windowless basement rooms to be used as residences. The Jamalis charged tenants thousands of dollars per month, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Several tenants alleged that the owners targeted immigrants with limited English proficiency and entered into commercial leases knowing that the tenants would be living in commercial units.

Inspectors discovered that the building’s electrical system was inadequate for tenants’ needs, which caused the tenants to rely on extension cords, creating fire risks. Additional code violations included structural hazards, unpermitted kitchens and bathrooms, and improper waste and vent piping.

This week the court issued an injunction requiring the Jamalis to fix all outstanding code violations, legalize the dwelling units, and protect existing tenants.

The judge ruled that the landlords created a public nuisance by violating State Housing Law, California’s Unfair Competition Law, San Francisco Building Code, San Francisco Electrical Code, San Francisco Fire Code, San Francisco Housing Code, and San Francisco Planning Code.

The landlords will be ordered to pay penalties in February.