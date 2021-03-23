San Francisco landmark SS Jeremiah O’Brien returns to Pier 45

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An iconic fixture of the San Francisco Bay is coming home.

World War II-era ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien is normally docked at Pier 45 on the Fisherman’s Wharf, but for nearly a year it was staying at Pier 35.

After going through the D-Day landings, as well as several dangerous voyages and waves, the O’Brien’s lucky survival streak was shown again after a massive fire broke out on Pier 45 in May 2020.

The historic ship, which is also a floating museum, was saved by St. Francis, San Francisco Fireboat 3. But a warehouse on the pier was destroyed and the ship moved for clean-up and repairs.

Its return to Pier 45 marks a step towards resuming tours, after COVID-19 also emptied out museums and other tourist destinations around the country.

“The O’Brien transports you back almost seven decades to when sailors braved the harshest of high seas and threat of enemy attack,” according to the ship’s website.

However, it will still be a couple of months before the public can step foot on the ship again. It is expected to reopen in June 2021.