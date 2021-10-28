San Francisco launches climate resilience program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In partnership with several city departments, San Francisco launched ClimateSF today, a program that will guide the city’s climate goals for the upcoming future.

Led by the Mayor’s Office and the San Francisco Office of Resilience and Capital Planning, Planning Department, Department of the Environment, Port of San Francisco, and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the program will work with neighborhood leaders, seniors, youth, families, and residents for a merged, coordinated approach in striving toward the following goals:

Coordinated engagement on city priorities regarding resilience

Developing effective legislative and advocacy strategies

Utilizing a citywide climate resilience framework

Establishing shared capital planning

Funding and financing strategies

Setting citywide benchmarks and maintaining a public dashboard to show progress

Developing multi-hazard and multi-asset capital planning guidance

Upgrading and coordinating City codes and standards

“The City of San Francisco has been a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change, and recent events show we need to do more. Extreme heat, poor air quality, rising sea levels, floods, and drought are impacting all San Franciscans, especially our most vulnerable,” said Mayor London Breed. “It is critical that the City eliminate and sequester emissions while also safeguarding for current and future hazards. With the launch of ClimateSF, we are not only accelerating our actions but also serving as a global model for protecting people, communities, and critical assets from climate change now and in the future.”

San Francisco has a goal to reduce emissions 61% below 1990 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

The announcement of the program comes ahead of the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference of Parties 26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom where world leaders will discus global climate change solutions and the COVID-19 pandemic over the next two weeks.