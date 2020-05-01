San Francisco launches COVID-19 testing for all residents, staff at nursing homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City leaders on Friday announced all residents and staff working in any of the city’s 21 skilled nursing facilities will receive required testing for the coronavirus.

In a statement, officials said the city will begin testing all residents and staff at the 21 nursing homes starting next week, with a goal of creating a two-week testing cycle after the first round of tests are completed.

The new testing program will be detailed in an upcoming health order, officials said.

“Since this public health emergency began, protecting vulnerable populations living in skilled nursing facilities has been one of our top priorities,” said Mayor London Breed. “We responded quickly to the outbreak at Laguna Honda, and we’ve learned a lot during our ongoing response that can help the other skilled nursing facilities in the city. Complete testing of staff and residents in all of San Francisco’s skilled nursing facilities is the next step in our commitment to vulnerable populations and universal access to testing.”

The first round of testing will take about a month and will primarily be administered by Department of Public Health staff.

Testing begins on May 4 at Laguna Honda Hospital.

Skilled nursing facilities remain one of the top priorities in San Francisco’s efforts to mitigate and respond to coronavirus outbreaks.

Among the 21 skilled nursing facilities are Laguna Honda Hospital, a unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General, and the VA Hospital.

Officials said while the city works toward its goal of universal testing access, the next step in the process will be testing asymptomatic people – or those who do not exhibit symptoms.

