SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Travel Association is spending more than $6 million to attract tourists back to the city by launching a new ad campaign.

“Always San Francisco” is the largest global marketing campaign the city has done by far. The campaign targets leisure travelers and meeting planners in major domestic and international markets by showcasing the city’s lively and unique neighborhoods as well as iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Lombard Street.

The new ad campaign comes as some residents and businesses are leaving the city due to several reasons including crime. According to the San Francisco Police Department, when comparing crime rates from last year, motor vehicle thefts are up by almost six percent, robbery is up by 17% and homicides are up by 25%.

The campaign will appear in ad markets that include New York City, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Houston. The city’s tourism industry is steadily recovering. The San Francisco Travel Association has forecasted 23.9 million visitors arriving in 2023.