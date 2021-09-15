San Francisco launches program to support vandalized businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The mayor’s office announced the launch of the Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant program today.

The program provides up to $2,000 in financial relief to restore and repair damages from vandalism at neighborhood storefronts.

“Opening and operating a successful small business in San Francisco was becoming increasingly difficult, and the pandemic has made it that much harder,” said Mayor London Breed. “It has never been more critical for us to provide support to our small businesses in every way that we can, which not only means making it easier to open and operate a small business, but also providing relief when they face challenges. With the launch of the Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant, we are letting our small business community know that we have their back and will fight to ensure that they can continue operating for years to come.”

The grants come at a time when small businesses have seen a rise in burglaries and vandalism as the they reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The $1 million program will be open to more than 500 small businesses with a gross revenue of $8 million or less by offering either $1,000 or $2,000 in relief depending on the cost to repair any damage.

The fund will also allow small businesses to make improvements that enhance security and prevent crime. This includes replacement locks, a new security gate, fixing an alarm system, adding new lighting, replacing windows, etchings on windows, and many others. Improvements are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, based on fund availability.