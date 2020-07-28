San Francisco leaders release plans for Black community reinvestment

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new SAFE Navigation center for the homeless at 33 Gough. The opening brings the total number of new shelter beds that are opened, under construction of in development to more than 1,000 before the end of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A road map for change and reinvestment’s in the Black community was released on Monday by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton.

Mayor Breed posted to Twitter saying, “This is the first step towards bringing resources and accountability to our community, which has for decades been underserved, underrepresented, and ignored.”

The amount of funding will be announced later in the week and submitted by Saturday, Aug. 1.

Today Supervisor @ShamannWalton and I released a framework for reinvesting in the Black community.



This is the first step towards bringing resources & accountability to our community, which has for decades been underserved, underrepresented, and ignored.https://t.co/BLGPGqEmoE — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 27, 2020

After multiple community meetings and receiving feedback, the report was drafted to include funding toward mental health, homelessness, education, youth development, and economic justice, and more.

This report will guide how the city reinvests money for the Fiscal Years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Mayor Breed’s statement:

“If we truly believe that Black Lives Matter, then we need to listen to Black voices, not tell Black people in this city and this country what is best for them. That includes listening to those who have long lost faith in City Hall to actually deliver on promises that are so often made, but not kept. While protests have happened all over the world to support the movement to change the racist systems that have long plagued our country, it is time to do the hard work now and into the future. Over the past month we initiated a process to hear directly from residents so we can begin the move for real, tangible changes in addressing the systemic issues facing our community. This is only the first step in a long process to bring resources and accountability to our community that has for decades been underserved, underrepresented, and ignored.”

Supervisor Walton’s statement:

“The only way to address some of the systemic issues that have negatively affected Black people and have existed for decades in our city is to make a sizable investment in the Black community that will lead to real change. Having Black voices take the lead on the process for reinvestment in our community, is key to developing strategies that lead to tangible outcomes. I’m excited to share what the Black community has identified as priorities so that we as policymakers can make the resources available to achieve tangible results. With reparations, the redirection of SFPD resources, and community truly taking the lead, this is only the beginning.”

Click HERE for full report.

Latest Stories: