SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco supervisor Matt Dorsey introduced legislation that would exclude undocumented immigrants who have been arrested for dealing fentanyl from the city’s sanctuary city policy.

If passed, any undocumented immigrant convicted of fentanyl distribution within seven years of previous conviction will be deported.

Already on the books in San Francisco is a policy stating that any undocumented immigrants convicted within seven years of a violent felony will be deported.

Officials believe undocumented immigrants make up a vast majority of distributors.

This move is in response to the fentanyl crisis sweeping the nation with San Francisco being no exception.

San Francisco became a sanctuary city in 1989 but the status didn’t become well known until former President Trump ran on the platform of securing our borders. He threatened to withhold millions of federal dollars from San Francisco because of it’s sanctuary city status but lost in court.

Supervisor Dorsey said just in San Francisco, police officers seized enough fentanyl to kill every adult in California.