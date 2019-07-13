San Francisco leaders speak out ahead of expected immigration raids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ahead of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s anticipated weekend round-up of undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area and other parts of the country, speaking from city hall San Francisco Mayor London Breed says people fearing they’re in jeopardy of being taken into federal custody should not be caught off guard.

“If you are arrested, you have the right to remain silent,” the mayor said. “You have the right to an attorney. Remember, immigrant agents generally need a judicial warrant to enter your home.”

Assemblymember David Chiu says the state has also passed more than a dozen laws since President Donald Trump took office protecting the rights of undocumented immigrants.

He says as a sanctuary state, and San Francisco being a sanctuary city, neither state or local police will assist ICE.

“School employees cannot work and cooperate with ICE agents,” said Assemblyman Chiu. “The immigrant tenant protection act, which I drafted with the feedback of immigrant and tenant advocates here in San Francisco, which says if landlords cooperate with ICE, they can be sued.”

On the other hand, Howard Epstein with the San Francisco Republican Party says local leaders are giving potential targets of these raids bad advice, by suggesting they not cooperate with federal agents.

“They should cooperate — remember, they’re going after people who’ve already been served papers. It’s not like they’re just walking down the street and grabbing people, or going into, say, Hispanic bars or whatever — grabbing people,” he said.

Witnesses to raids are encouraged to report what they see to the city’s rapid response network.

