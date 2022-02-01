San Francisco lifts indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is is no longer requiring certain people to wear a mask in some indoor settings starting Tuesday.

You have to be fully vaccinated, including getting your booster shot to be excused from wearing a face mask inside gyms and offices, among other places.

It’s the first city in the Bay Area to lift the indoor mask mandate after the major surge of omicron cases last month.

This is due to cases dropping rapidly in the city, the San Francisco Health Department said.

Mayor London Breed says 82% of the city is fully vaccinated and it is time to once again ease mask requirements.

There are religious and medical exemptions to the vaccine requirements.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you will have to keep your mask on unless you provide a negative test.

People can also provide a negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to up-to-date vaccinations to attend an indoor mega events of 500 people or more. Masking is still required at these events.