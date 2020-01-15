San Francisco looks to create affordable housing for seniors near Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The need for more affordable housing across the Bay Area is no secret and today, the City of San Francisco announced they are in negotiations to purchase a building on the edge of the Castro District and turn it into affordable housing for seniors.

This building and parking lot which now houses the sheet metal workers union could soon be transformed into affordable housing units for seniors.

“This site would allow us to add, we hope, something close to another 100. The need will continue to be tremendous and it moves us in the right direction,” said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The building sits in Mandelman’s district on the edge of the Castro and the goal is to target LGBTQ seniors for 60% of the approximately 100 spots

Karyn Skultety knows about the housing shortage first hand.

“We’re thrilled because obviously San Francisco is in a housing crisis,” Skultety said.

She runs open house, the other only other LGBTQ welcoming affordable senior housing complex in the city.

“Currently we have over 3,000 people on the waitlist for our two buildings alone,” she said. “We have people walking through the doors everyday facing eviction or living on the streets of San Francisco or on the couches of friends and we have LGBTQ seniors who tell us everyday they feel pushed out in a city that they really helped build.”

Among those living here is Donna Personna.

Before she was an in-home caregiver, but because she was not on the lease, she had no protection.

Now that’s changed.

“I feel very welcomed. I feel very secure and I think this is what I’ve been telling people — I’ve come home,” she said.

The hope is this site will provide similar opportunities for others

