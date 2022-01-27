These are San Francisco’s updated health order guidelines starting Feb. 1

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: A sign alerting customers to wear a mask is posted in front of a retail store that has reopened on June 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by the U.S. Commerce Department, retail sales surged 17.7 percent in May as more states begin the process of reopening after being shut down due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco officials on Thursday announced local health order changes, including the easing of some mask requirements, as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

Starting Feb. 1, San Francisco office workers, gym members and other “stable cohorts” of people who are up to date on their vaccinations – including boosters when eligible – may remove masks indoors again.

Other COVID-19 safety guidelines in these settings remain in effect.

Additionally, people will be allowed to enter indoor “mega-events” of 500 people or

more with a negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to being up to date on vaccinations. Masking would still be required, officials said.

Religious and medical exemptions to vaccine requirements with a negative test will be allowed for religious and medical exemptions affecting indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, and other venues where food or drink is consumed or where people have elevated breathing.

Consistent with the state’s current mask rules, San Francisco’s indoor mask mandate remains

in effect for most public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Rapid antigen tests may be taken within the day before entry, and PCR laboratory tests may be taken

within two days before entry, according to officials. A photo taken of a self-administered rapid antigen test, like an at-home test, will not be accepted.

Additional changes to the health order affect personnel in high-risk settings and include:

• Extending the deadline a month from February 1 to March 1 for personnel in high-risk settings to

be up-to-date on vaccination, meaning receiving a booster shot when eligible. The extension of

the deadline aligns with state requirements, but also includes San Francisco’s health order

requirements on boosters for people whose regular work hours are outside of designated highrisk settings, but who visit high-risk settings as part of their work (such as many police officers,

paramedics, and deputy sheriffs working in jails)