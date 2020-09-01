San Francisco makes further plans to reopen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced that the city is making further plans to reopen.

The same day, San Francisco had allowed personal care services such as hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops to resume outdoor operations.

Many businesses have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

