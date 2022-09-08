SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested on Monday for allegedly burning an occupied tent, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release Thursday. Lawrence Harmon, 27, was arrested on counts of attempted homicide, court order violation, arson creating great bodily injury and arson to structure.

On Aug. 7, police were called to Shotwell Street and 18th Street in the Mission District for a fire investigation. Officers spoke to a 27-year-old female victim who said that after an argument, the suspect poured an unknown liquid into her tent which developed into a fire.

Police said a 25-year-old man was in the tent at the time, and he suffered severe, life-threatening burns. As the other victim tried to put out the fire, the suspect fled.

SFPD investigators later identified Harmon as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him. He was taken into custody without incident in the area of 13th Street and Folsom Street.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

SFPD said the investigation into this case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.