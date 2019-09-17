San Francisco man arrested for possessing child porn, fondling minor

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police in Vallejo have arrested a man who fondled a minor in public and was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Around noon on Aug. 31, a concerned citizen reached out to police reporting the man being inappropriate with a child under 14 in the IHOP restaurant at 114 Plaza Drive.

Another IHOP customer also told officials that they saw Bantov touching the minor.

Police say Bantov was at the restaurant with two minors that he was looking after.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Alexander Bantov from San Francisco, was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with the child.

On Thursday, police reviewed the content from Bantov’s cell phone which included several images of child pornography.

Police say one of the photos was of him with the minor from IHOP in a vulgar act.

With this new information, a warrant was issued for additional charges, including child molestation and possession of child porn.

As police continue to search through Bantov’s devices, additional inappropriate photos have been found.

Police are unsure at this time if there are other victims.

If you have any information on Bantov, you are asked to call Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.