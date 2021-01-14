San Francisco man charged with attempted murder during child custody exchange

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a Richmond man several times, police said.

The Richmond Police Department said the suspect, 26-year-old Grey Lonewalker Curtiss, was doing a child custody exchange with the mother of his child in front of the police department on Sunday evening when the alleged violence ensued.

The 28-year-old victim was with the child’s mother. He came out of the car to help the mother with the child when an argument began and police said Curtiss attacked him with a knife.

Police officers were able to separate the suspect and victim and had the victim taken to the hospital.

The homicide unit is conducting the investigation, but police said he is expected to survive.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Curtiss with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon.