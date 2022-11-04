SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco prosecutors filed felony charges against Charles Short Friday for a random attack that resulted in the death of Richard Owens.

Owens, a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley resident, was brutally beaten to death near a 7-Eleven store on Bayshore Boulevard in San Francisco at 6:30 a.m. on November 1.

Police and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins described the attack as random and unprovoked. Owens was one of several people attacked, including two who suffered serious injuries.

The violence began inside the store when Short allegedly attacked a 7-Eleven employee and customers. The mayhem spilled out of the store and onto the street.

Short was arrested as he attempted to flee from the crime scene, according to police.

Short, 32, of San Francisco, is charged with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment, preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat, threats to executive officers, battery upon an officer, vandalism, and resisting and obstructing peace officers.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said, “It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors.”

“Providing justice for our victims is a paramount priority as we move forward with prosecuting

this case,” Jenkins said. “Our office will work to ensure that Charles Short will be held accountable.”

Short has been in custody since his arrest on November 1. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Prosecutors said they will ask the judge to deny bail to ensure Short stays behind bars.