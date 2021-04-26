San Francisco man charged with murder of baby

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who was babysitting a seven-month-old boy is now charged in his murder.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Monday that Joseph Williams brought the baby to the hospital on April 20 after he suffered blunt force trauma to his head. The baby died.

“The death of Baby S is a tragedy. We are so deeply sorry for the family, whose enormous grief we can only imagine,” said Boudin. “My office has filed murder charges and we will put every resource at our disposal into prosecuting this case. We know nothing can make the family whole again, but we will work our hardest to make sure there is justice. Please know that our office is mourning with and for you.”

Williams is also charged with assault on a child causing death. The DA’s office said Williams and the baby are not related.