SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man received Section 8 rental assistance vouchers while living in a house that he owned, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Gregory Finkelson for conspiracy, theft of government property, and money laundering.

Between 2006 and 2020, Finkelson allegedly stole approximately $341,455 in Section 8 rental assistance by hiding from housing authorities his true income, his ownership of the house where he lived, and the fact that he was the owner of a company. If he had been truthful about his employment and house ownership, he would have never qualified for Section 8 benefits, according to the indictment.

Finkelson worked with a co-conspirator in Russia to hide the fact that he owned the house where he lived, investigators said. Finkelson also established numerous bank accounts in his co-conspirator’s name to conceal the fact that he received and controlled the Section 8 payments, rather than a separate landlord.

To qualify for Section 8 assistance, families must have an income no higher than 80% of the area medium income. Further, to be eligible, a tenant cannot have an ownership interest in their rental unit. The San Francisco Housing Authority administers the Section 8 program, and funds are supposed to help low-income residents.

Finkelson reported to housing authorities that from 2015 to 2017 he earned just $12,000 per year working for a company named American Corporate Services. In fact, Finkelson was the president and sole owner of ACS, a company that earned $2.8 million in gross income between 2013 and 2018, investigators said.

Investigators said Finkelson subdivided the single-family home where he lived into three units.

Finkelson lived in one unit, his business operated out of a second unit, and he rented out a third unit, investigators discovered.

From January 2018 to February 2020, SFHA direct deposited Section 8 funds into Finkelson’s Wells Fargo Bank account. According to the indictment, Finkelson made payments toward a vacation timeshare in Maui, Hawaii, with Section 8 funds.

The case is being prosecuted by the Corporate and Securities Fraud Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Finkelson could face 20 years in prison and a fine that is twice the value of laundered funds.