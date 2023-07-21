SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who broke into several local residences with the intent to steal property has been convicted of burglary and other charges, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Alberto Uc, 46, of San Francisco, was apprehended in February of 2021 after he was spotted breaking through the garage door of an Inner Richmond residence with a crowbar.

A resident called 911 and Uc was apprehended by SFPD within minutes. An array of burglary tools was found on him, according to the DA. Uc was made to wear an electronic monitor as a result.

In August of 2021, the monitor helped officers to locate Uc when he broke into a Laurel Heights apartment. He was “repeatedly inspecting residents’ locked bicycles in the garage,” when he was arrested, according to the DA. Again, police found burglary tools on him.

In December of 2022, Uc broke into a residential garage in the Marina District. Four family members who lived in the home were sleeping upstairs, the DA said. Uc rode away on an electric bicycle he stole from the garage. A surveillance camera captured the break-in and theft on video, enabling SFPD officers to locate and arrest Uc within an hour of the crime. Again, they found burglary tools on him.

In addition to two counts of residential burglary, he was also convicted of attempted residential burglary, grand theft, vandalism, and three counts of possession of burglary tools.

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice to the victims and holds Mr. Uc accountable,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Serial burglars have a major impact on public safety as they have demonstrated that they will continue to engage in criminal activity until they are stopped and face consequences. The jury’s verdict sends a clear message that San Franciscans are fed up with this behavior and will not tolerate it anymore.”

Uc remains in custody and faces more than 11 years in state prison. No sentencing date has been set at this time.