SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was convicted by a jury of violently raping his ex-girlfriend inside her San Francisco home, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Joshua Beloy, 37, of San Francisco, was found guilty on three counts of rape, domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment, and harassment.

He broke into the 35-year-old victim’s home on Edinburgh Street in the Excelsior neighborhood on August 8, 2018, investigators said.

“Beloy violently attacked and repeatedly raped a woman he had had a previous relationship with in her Excelsior home,” prosecutors said.

Beloy is now facing 15 years to life in prison.

“I am so gratified that the jury delivered justice to this rape survivor who, having waited patiently for years for her day in court, testified courageously and compellingly to hold her offender fully accountable for his acts,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Du Bain.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, “While nothing can undo the tragedy caused from this set of brutal and shocking events, I hope that this conviction will represent an important step towards justice. My office will continue to fight for victims of sexual assault.”

Beloy has remained in custody since he was arrested on August 9, 2018 by the San Francisco Police Department. His sentencing is scheduled for April 21.