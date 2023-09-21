SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thirteen years ago, 37-year-old Amy Mustain was viciously raped and murdered inside a single-room-occupancy hotel room in San Francisco. The man who carried out the killing, Henry “Mickey” Hall, is now facing life in prison without possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Hall, 72, of San Francisco, was convicted of murder, rape by force, and sodomy this week following a jury trial. In September of 2010, Mustain was inside Hall’s SRO room when fellow Krishna Hotel residents heard her scream, prosecutors said.

According to trial testimony, Mustain had gone to stay with Hall after an argument with her husband. They were friends, and she would often spend time Hall.

Hall provided the victim heroin and cocaine before he began to violently sexually assault her, the DA’s Office said.

“She was yelling for him to stop and he was telling her to shut up. If I would have known he was killing her I might have tried to help, but I know Mickey would have done something to me too if I had gone over there,” the victim’s friend previously told Mission Local.

Following an anonymous call to police regarding an “accidental murder” on Mission Street, police found the victim’s lifeless body in Hall’s unit, prosecutors said.

The jury’s verdict brought “justice to the victim and her family after 13 long years,” said Assistant District Attorney Charly Weissenbach. “While there is nothing we can do to bring the victim back, this verdict condemns Mr. Hall for the brutal, violent sexual assault and murder of a particularly vulnerable victim who misplaced her trust and paid the ultimate cost.”

Prosecutors said they were able to develop a strong case against Hall based on the careful investigative work of SFPD’s Homicide Unit, Mission Station, and Tenderloin Station.

Hall has been in custody since his arrest by the San Francisco Police Department on September 16, 2020. He faces life in state prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on October 10.

If you or a loved one is in need of support, the following groups have resources, the District Attorney’s Office said:

• San Francisco Women Against Rape 415-647-7273

• Rape Trauma Services 650-692-7276

• Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) 800.656.4673

• A Women’s Place 415-487-2140

• Mission Neighborhood Resource Center 415-869-7977