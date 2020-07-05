San Francisco man dies when motorcycle hits guardrail in Napa

NAPA (BCN) — A San Francisco man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail in Napa Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 25-year-old man’s 2009 Yamaha motorcycle hit the guardrail on the west shoulder of Berryessa Knoxville Road south of Berryessa Drive around 11:15 a.m., according to the CHP.

Berryessa Knoxville Road was shut down in both directions for approximately an hour, the CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

The man’s name is not being released until his relatives can be notified.

