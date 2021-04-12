San Francisco man drives through I-80 crash scene, kills Good Samaritan

(BCN) – A 47-year-old woman died early Sunday morning when a truck hit her after she stopped to help at a crash scene on Interstate Highway 80 near Dixon early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial crash occurred shortly before 2:40 a.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 80 west of Dixon Avenue. A black Mazda CX-5 rear-ended a silver Hyundai Elantra and came to rest blocking lanes of the highway, prompting several people to stop at the scene to try to assist, CHP officials said.

Minutes later, a red Toyota Tacoma driven by 29-year-old San Francisco resident Mason Wessel drove into the collision scene and hit a silver Toyota Prius and then hit the Mazda and its driver, who was standing outside of the vehicle.

The Tacoma continued and hit and killed the 47-year-old woman, a Dixon resident whose name was not immediately available.

The Mazda driver, a 31-year-old Vallejo man, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital in Vacaville, while the Prius driver suffered minor injuries and also went to the Vacaville hospital.

Wessel was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Padilla at the CHP’s Solano-area office at (707) 428-2100.