San Francisco man may close store after being bitten by homeless person twice in 4 months

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco business owner says a homeless man has bitten him twice in the last four months – and he’s had enough.

The victim owns the Harvest Urban Market in the city’s SoMa neighborhood.

He says homelessness and drug problems are fueling the violence.

Police arrested 29-year-old Adam Aschebrock for the biting attacks.

He was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The business owner says he often finds homeless people selling and doing drugs inside his restrooms.

“About every half hour to hour we have some kind of incident, another theft, violence, crazy people walking around, people who need mental health… there should be facilities where people can do drugs… there’s needles everywhere… people have threatened me with a needle.”

The store owner says crime is so bad in that part of SoMa he is considering closing up shop.

