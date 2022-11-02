SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Robert Newman, 74, was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of Post Street at 6:00 p.m. SFPD said he suffers from memory loss and epilepsy.

Police described Newman as a white man, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a khaki shirt, khaki pants, white and tan shoes, and glasses.

Anyone who sees Newman is asked to call 911 and report his location and description. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.