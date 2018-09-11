San Francisco man's body washes ashore Pacifica beach Video

PACIFICA (KRON) - Officials have identified the body that washed ashore a Pacifica beach over the weekend.

The coroner has identified the man as 25-year-old Loring Wakefield of San Francisco.

Wakefield's body washed ashore the area below 800 Palmetto Avenue on Sunday morning.

No other information connected to the case has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

