San Francisco man's body washes ashore Pacifica beach
PACIFICA (KRON) - Officials have identified the body that washed ashore a Pacifica beach over the weekend.
The coroner has identified the man as 25-year-old Loring Wakefield of San Francisco.
Wakefield's body washed ashore the area below 800 Palmetto Avenue on Sunday morning.
No other information connected to the case has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN