SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is facing prison time for bringing a gun to a memorial service that was held to honor victims of a deadly quadruple shooting at a San Francisco playground, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ari Liccardo, 23, was convicted by a jury this week for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a felon, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

“The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Liccardo accountable and sends a message that San Franciscans will not tolerate violations of common-sense gun policy,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “Our gun policies are designed to keep us all safe and guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

On April 6, 2022, a peaceful memorial was held in Alice Chalmers Playground to honor victims who were slain in a shooting three days prior. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department were present at the memorial in Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

That evening, officers recognized Liccardo as a probationer and conducted a search. Officers found a gun loaded with 10 bullets in the glove compartment of Liccardo’s car, which he had parked directly in front of the memorial, prosecutors said.

“The defendant’s decision endangered everyone in the area of Alice Chalmers — including people that were present to attend the memorial, and people who were present at the public park and playground,” said Assistant District Attorney Josiah Bournes.

Liccardo will face up to three years in state prison when he is sentenced on August 11.

No arrests have been made in connection to the April 3, 2022 shooting. The victims were playing basketball by the playground when a brazen gunman opened fire in broad daylight, police said. Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, and Kieran Carlson, 20, were killed. Two more victims were shot in the melee and survived.

SFPD announced earlier this year that it is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for the murders of Carlson and Cheese.

Police said the gunman’s getaway vehicle was a silver Honda Accord. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Nico Discenza at 415-553-9069, or by calling the SFPD’s 24-Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444.