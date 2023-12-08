SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who allegedly pushed an elderly woman off of a Muni bus and knocked her unconscious in September has been arrested, police said Friday.

Police said the unprovoked bus push happened on Mission and 16th streets on September 7. A 76-year-old woman said she tried to board a city bus when a stranger pushed her, causing her to scream and fall backwards.

The woman’s head struck a concrete sidewalk and she lost consciousness, police said. The man got off the bus and walked away.

Good Samaritans stopped and helped the unconscious woman until paramedics arrived. “SFPD would like to thank the bystanders who stopped and provided aid to the victim,” the San Francisco Police Department wrote.

Police viewed video footage of the bus assault. The video showed the man intentionally pushing the woman, “unprovoked, with his body as he exited the bus. The suspect did not stop as the victim screamed and fell backwards,” SFPD wrote.

The elderly woman later recovered at a hospital.

Officers identified a parolee, 46-year-old Collin White of San Francisco, as the prime suspect. A police sergeant found and arrested White on December 4.

He was booked into a San Francisco jail on suspicion of felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury, felony elder abuse, and parole violation.

White remained behind bars as of Friday morning with no bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 12.