SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 36-year-old man was convicted by a jury of torturing his girlfriend in their San Francisco apartment, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Roberto Gamero was convicted of torture, domestic violence, assault, and battery. “The charges arose from six separate incidents of abuse over the course of a year and a half,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote. Gamero is now facing a possible life prison sentence. He has been in custody since April for repeatedly violating a criminal protective order.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins described Gamero’s abuse as “monstrous.”

Gamero and the victim began dating in 2020 and the relationship turned violent, investigators said.

“During one such incident, the defendant punched the victim’s face so many times that her face became unrecognizable, and the defendant refused to let her leave the apartment,” the DA’s Office wrote.

An especially violent episode on February 5, 2022 led to the boyfriend’s arrest. According to prosecutors, that night Gamero punched, kicked, and dragged his girlfriend through the apartment before slamming her head into a wall repeatedly and prying her mouth open.

When she opened a window to see if she could escape by jumping from their third-story apartment, the boyfriend strangled the victim, prosecutors said. She suffered a deep laceration to the forehead, fractured orbital socket, and broken nose. The victim refused to report the abuse to police officers at the scene, prosecutors said.

The victim, however, later agreed to testify against Gamero in court for a preliminary hearing. She described several harrowing incidents during their year and a half relationship.

Assistant District Attorney Sheila Johnson said, “The victim demonstrated profound resilience and bravery by facing her abuser in court. I respect this jury for doing the difficult work of rejecting the onslaught of ad hominem attacks on the victim. She endured hours of aggressive cross-examination and attacks on her veracity in order to hold the defendant accountable and prevent him from doing this to other women in the future. She is an inspiration.”

A trial resulted in jurors returning with guilty verdicts.

“I can only hope this verdict helps the survivor heal. My office will do everything in our power to hold abusers accountable and ensure there are consequences for their monstrous conduct,” Jenkins said.

If you or a loved one is in need of support, the DA’s Office encourages you to seek help. Resources for support include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline, text START to 88788, or call 800-799-7233.

WOMAN, Inc 24/7 Support Line, 877-384-3578.

Asian Women’s Shelter 24/7 crisis line, 877-751-0880.

La Casa De Las Madres Crisis text, 415-200-3575.

Gamero will face a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.