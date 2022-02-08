San Francisco man will be arraigned on murder charges after I-880 shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – A San Francisco man was just charged in the fatal freeway shooting of a former Berkeley star athlete Friday.

Juan Angel Garcia, 25, is accused of killing Gene Ransom by shooting into his car Friday evening around 5:08 p.m. on Interstate-880. Ransom, 65, a former Berkeley High School and UC Berkeley basketball star player, was pronounced dead at the scene. The northbound lanes of I-880 remained closed for several hours.

In charging documents obtained by KRON4, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office formally charged Garcia with murder.

He was also charged with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and there are special allegations regarding personal and intentional discharging of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit murder, and the cause of great bodily harm.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Garcia was driving a black Lexus sedan when he fired into Ransom’s black Honda Civic. A single bullet hit Ransom, whose car stopped after he drifted to the right and hit a guardrail.

Garcia was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland at 9:50 a.m. the following day at his home in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to documents obtained by KRON4.

Garcia will be arraigned at 9 a.m. tomorrow in Department 702 of the Alameda County Superior Court. He’s currently being held at Santa Rita Jail.